Ed Sheeran to quarantine for SECOND time after attending Wembley game with Kate Middleton, Prince William

Musician self-isolates at Suffolk home after coming in close contact with a COVID-positive case.

Ed Sheeran has been forced to self-quarantine for the second time at his Suffolk home for not less than ten days in accordance with the UK guidelines, after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 case. This is the second time the Bad Habits singer has been asked to self-isolate in the duration of a few weeks following his visit to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

According to sources reporting to The Sun, the singer has tested negative for the virus several times and it is unknown as to where he may have come in contact with a COVID-positive case.

Prior to his second quarantine, the singer had been busy promoting his latest single Bad Habits.

As for his Wembley attendance, Sheeran, 30 was spotted cheering for England with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and David Beckham from the royal box as they enjoyed a well-spirited match between their home team and Germany.

With the latest quarantine notice for Sheeran, the singer might have to take a backseat from promoting his recent single Bad Habits. According to the source, the news has come off as a bit of a "nightmare" for him.

Among his other public appearances in recent times, also included his appearance on the Late Late Show With James Corden to celebrate his comeback after a year-and-a-half hiatus in his singing career. Sheeran had previously revealed that he was caught up with dad duties after welcoming a baby girl with wife Cherry Seaborn last September.

