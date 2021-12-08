Ed Sheeran RECALLS how he 'almost killed' Elton John during a music video shoot

Ed Sheeran admitted to Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Friday that he nearly escaped gravely harming Elton John on the filming of their "Merry Christmas" music video. While Sheeran, 30, and Lowe, 48, were discussing his new holiday song with the icon, the "A Team" singer spoke out about the tragedy that "almost killed" John, 74.

"We just shot a Christmas music video. Oh, mate. I almost killed him with a bell," Sheeran stated as per PEOPLE. "On the video, there's footage of... I'm dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it. I showed him the footage of it today, because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would've cracked him in the head."

"Oh my God, the horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air," Sheeran continued, adding a few more details about the pair's music video: "But, man, the music video is wild. We've parodied all the great British music videos that came at Christmas." However, Sheeran said that he and John would divide the revenues from their Christmas song and give them to organisations close to their hearts. For John, it will most likely be his Elton John AIDS Foundation, which was created in 1992 and is dedicated to eradicating the global AIDS epidemic.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has said that he would contribute the proceeds to his Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, which assists local children under the age of 18 in obtaining instruments and/or music instruction. Interestingly, Sheeran and John's bond has grown over time, and the "Shivers" singer stated that John calls him every day. "I think people think I'm exaggerating and lying when I say he calls every day," Sheeran told Lowe in November. "He calls me every single morning. Even if it's like 10 seconds, every single morning he calls."

