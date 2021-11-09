Ed Sheeran refuses to answer a 'private' question about Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson; Here's why

It seems like Ed Sheeran doesn't want to involve himself in Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance rumours. During his appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Sheeran revealed that he doesn't want to meddle in Kim and Pete's "private" matter and that certain things must be kept within the people concerned!

When Sheeran was asked whether the KUWTK alum and the SNL star make a good couple, the singer said that he doesn't know "the ins and outs of that [their friendship]." Calling Pete a "cool guy," Sheeran admitted that he is unaware of his dating life and whether the two of them are in a relationship or not.

When the interviewer was discussing the romance rumours, Sheeran quickly responded with, "I feel like people’s private lives are called private for a reason." He made sure to not comment on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's personal lives and didn't want to weigh in further on the apparent dating rumours.

While strictly taking a stand against it, Sheeran, amid SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up said that he doesn't care about their rumours. "Why do we care? It’s their life," he added.

In other news, after recovering from COVID-19, Sheeran went ahead to finish off with his highly anticipated Saturday Night Live schedule where he sang Overpass Graffiti and Shivers from his brand new album '=' or 'Equals.' The singer had also previously revealed that his 13-month old daughter Lyra was affected with COVID and some of the days were hard during their treatment.

