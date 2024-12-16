Ed Sheeran Reveals Benny Blanco Made Him Take 10-Day Boat Trip To UK
Ed Sheeran hilariously recalled a 10-day boat trip to the UK with Benny Blanco, who avoided flying due to his fear. Here's everything you need to know.
Ed Sheeran recently shared a hilarious story about how music producer Benny Blanco made him take a 10-day boat trip from the U.S. to the UK. Participating in TikTok’s viral Like a Prayer trend, the singer revealed that Blanco, who is afraid of flying, insisted on traveling by sea. Sheeran humorously admitted that he wasn’t thrilled about the journey. “I had to sit on a boat for 10 whole days,” he shared.
The duo embarked on the long voyage while working on Ed Sheeran’s 2017 album Divide. Despite the extended trip, Sheeran kept a positive outlook, sharing that the collaboration on Divide was productive during their time at sea.
During the voyage, an unexpected announcement added excitement to their journey. The ship crossed the area where the Titanic sank. Recalling the moment, Sheeran said, “We’re doing WHAT???!!?” He described how tourists rushed to the side of the boat to take pictures of the water.
Sheeran then recounted locking eyes with Blanco, who asked, “Wanna go watch it?” The duo decided to watch the iconic 1997 film Titanic together. Adding humor to the story, Sheeran joked, “Benny held me the entire time. I can’t help thinking, was this his plan all along? Is he going to paint me like one of his French girls?”
The Shivers singer added more humor to the story, joking about the infamous wooden door scene from Titanic. “We could both fit on that wooden door…right?” Sheeran quipped. He shared that after the night of watching the film, he woke up the next morning feeling dry and only slightly cold.
Sheeran shared that the fear of being stranded in icy waters sparked creative energy. “A good portion of Divide was written when I was in genuine fear of becoming [the frozen dessert] Calippo,” he said.
Towards the end of the video, Sheeran revealed a surprising twist to the story. Despite the long boat journey, Benny Blanco got on a flight just a month later. Sharing his disbelief, Sheeran ended the story with humor, leaving fans amused.
