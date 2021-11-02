Ed Sheeran REVEALS completing quarantine time, promises 'SNL is still on'

Ed Sheeran is making a return
Ed Sheeran is set to appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live
Ed Sheeran is making a return to Studio 8H. The musician, who declared on Oct. 24 that he was in isolation owing to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, announced early Tuesday morning on his instagram (Nov. 2) that he is out and about. 

 

Check out his post here:

 

"Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," wrote Sheeran in the post. He further wrote, "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday." However, Sheeran is set to appear as a musical guest on the programme on Saturday (Nov. 6) with first-time host Succession snake Kieran Culkin. As per Billboard, This will be Sheeran's third appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. He debuted on the Studio 8H stage in 2014, performing his major songs "Don't" and "Sing." In 2017, he returned to perform "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill."

However, So far this season, Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis have hosted alongside musical guests Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, and Brandi Carlile. Sheeran, whose fourth full-length album, "=," was released on Friday, was obliged to reschedule or postpone a number of engagements, interviews, and performances in order to quarantine after he tested positive for covid. “I’m obviously still in Covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it’s out,” he wrote ahead of the project’s release. “Gonna be having a solo party tonight and tomorrow to celebrate.”

Regardless, Ed made the most of it by livestreaming a lot of shows and doing Instagram Live Q&A sessions.

Credits: Getty Images,Billboard,Ed Sheeran Instagram


