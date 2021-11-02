Ed Sheeran REVEALS Elton John calls him 'every single morning' amid battle with COVID 19

Ed Sheeran is leaning on Elton John
Ed Sheeran also provided an update on his health after contracting COVID-19
Ed Sheeran is leaning on his friend Elton John. Last week, the 30-year-old musician announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to cancel his forthcoming in-person album promotion Activities. The celebrity talked about his friendship with John, 74, and how he's been there for him during a virtual appearance on Apple Music's "First Listen" livestream event on Thursday.

"I think people think I'm exaggerating and lying when I say he calls every day," Sheeran told host Zane Lowe. "He calls me every single morning. Even if it's like 10 seconds, every single morning he calls." However, the "Shivers" singer, who described the music icon as "such a caring human," said the practise started after his buddy and mentor Michael Gudinski died in March. "When Michael passed away, he rung me the day after to check how I was, and I really wasn't good," he said of John. "And then just from that point he's literally ringing me every single day," added Ed as per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Sheeran also said that his 1-year-old daughter Lyra, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn, joins in on the morning discussions. "I am feeding porridge to Lyra in the morning, I get a call from Elton, and it's 'Lyra, say hi to Elton,' " he said. "It's just become a daily thing and there's not many people in my life like that and I really, really appreciate him."

During his Apple Music event, Sheeran also provided an update on his health after contracting COVID-19. "I've rested a lot, [taken] a lot of vitamin C and zinc and D and these pills, and I feel a lot better now," he said. 

