Ed Sheeran reveals he never felt 'hugely masculine' while growing up; Here's why

Ed Sheeran has recently opened up about his likes and interests as a child. During an interview for a Dutch podcast titled Man Man Man, via Just Jared, the Bad Habits singer opened up on not feeling 'hugely masculine' as a kid and didn't show any interest in stereotypically masculine objects including cars.

While speaking at the Man Man Man podcast, via Just Jared, Sheeran said that he has a "definite feminine side" and thought that he was "gay for a bit" as a kid. The singer then went ahead to weigh in on why he felt so as a kid. “I definitely have a big feminine side. I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears. My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football,” the Shape Of You singer revealed in the podcast, via Just Jared.

Opening up on his love for football during the Man Man Man podcast, Sheeran said that he prefers the women's league more than "male football." "I watched it and I was like, ‘I don’t know why I watch male football, this is much better,'" he said. He also added that he has never been a "car guy" despite liking nice cars.

However, revealing how his wife, Cherry Seaborn has been "super pro-women and feminity," Sheeran said that after meeting her, his life shifted to the same. "She plays in a female hockey team. We hang out with all the team. It’s very much women empowerment," the singer added, via Just Jared.

