Ed Sheeran reveals the hilarious NSFW prank he always plays on Friends alum Courteney Cox

Ed Sheeran recently opened up about his friendship with Friends alum Courteney Cox; How they met, the kind of relationship they have, and more.

Singer Ed Sheeran recently made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and opened up about his friendship with Friends alum Courteney Cox, the singer also shared how the two met! Ed, 30, explained that he was brought by a mutual friend to stay at Courteney‘s home the first time he visited LA. “She loves music, she’s jamming all the time. She picked up the guitar. But she was like, ‘Anytime you want to stay, let me know,’” Ed recalled. “And then literally every single time I’ve been back to Los Angeles since then, I’ve stayed there.”

Over the years, their friendship has gotten even stronger – strong enough for Ed to pull an ongoing prank on Courteney. “She has this Alexa thing in her house and she goes, ‘Oh this is wonderful, this is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this,” he shared. “So she walks out of the room and… do you know what a gimp mask is? You know, like, an S&M leather gimp mask. So she walks out of the room and I go, ‘Alexa, order me a gimp mask.’ And it goes, ‘OK, Courteney!’”

When the package had arrived in her name, her assistant found it. “She opened the post and finds this mask and instantly goes, ‘I don’t think I was meant to see that.’ She leaves it on Courteney’s bed and Courteney comes up and she goes, ‘Where did this come from?’” Ed continued on, laughing about the ordeal. “She found out the story, and now every time I go back there I order another gimp mask. She has maybe 12. I hide them in people’s bedrooms. They’ll go in a drawer and find this leather S&M mask.”

Ed added that the prank didn’t stop there. “She had two people come look at her piano to come and buy it, two absolute strangers come into her house that I found out about. So I left a couple of masks on the piano,” he revealed.

Also Read: VIDEO: Courteney Cox & Ed Sheeran RECREATE Monica, Ross' iconic Friends 'The Routine' dance with hilarious end

Share your comment ×