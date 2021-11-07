Ed Sheeran REVEALS his infant daughter Lyra tested positive for COVID 19 with him: It was kind of heavy

After contracting COVID, Ed Sheeran is reaching the end of his two-week quarantine. Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, the 30-year-old singer, who is vaccinated for the coronavirus, revealed that he contracted COVID while his wife Cherry Seaborn was away and that their 15-month-old daughter Lyra was infected too.

"My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy," he told Stern, adding that three days were "really bad." He further said as per PEOPLE, "It's quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world … I'm still sort of being treated [like I have it]," Sheeran said. "I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude."

Interestingly, Ed Sheeran is making a return to Studio 8H. The musician, who declared on Oct. 24 that he was in isolation owing to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, announced early Tuesday morning on his instagram (Nov. 2) that he is out and about. However, Sheeran is set to appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (Nov. 6) with first-time host Succession snake Kieran Culkin. This will be Sheeran's third appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Meanwhile, Sheeran, whose fourth full-length album, "=," was released on Friday, was obliged to reschedule or postpone a number of engagements, interviews, and performances in order to quarantine after he tested positive for covid.