Ed Sheeran REVEALS how Eminem has influenced him to maintain a healthy work life balance

Ed Sheeran has recently opened up on maintaining a healthy work-life balance after welcoming daughter Lyra with wife Cherry Seaborn. While speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Sheeran revealed some behind-the-scenes facts about his brand new album '=' and about how he was motivated by 'rap God' Eminem to balance his work and personal life in the right way.

"I primarily thought the hip‑hop sessions were nighttime, that's how I first really started off, was going to the studio at, like, 6:00 p.m., having a bit of food, having a chat, about 9:00 p.m. you get in the booth and then by, like, 6:00 a.m. you're going home, and that was just the norm," Sheeran began as she spoke about his earlier days of making music. Sheeran, who has collaborated with Eminem in many projects revealed that the Godzilla rapper explained to him the importance of seeing their work as a 9-5 job in order to spend time with family and friends in the evening. During working with Eminem in Detroit, Sheeran recalled understanding how Eminem keeps his work only till the evening and spends time with his kids afterwards. "And I remember going to work with Eminem in Detroit and he was like, “No, bro, I get in 9:00 a.m. and leave at 5:00, I can go out to dinner and hang out with my kids," Sheeran noted.

Agreeing with Eminem's way of doing things, the Shape of You singer also said that he changed his way of working to maintain a healthier work-life balance and that has proven to be beneficial for him in terms of songwriting. "Since then the time between 9:00 in the morning and 11:00 in the morning is the most inspiration to me, that's when your brain is really, really working, so I find all the best stuff is written in the morning and then throughout the day you wind down and by the end of the day you're kind of done," Sheeran said.

Ed Sheeran's Equals or '=' is out on streaming platforms from October 29.

