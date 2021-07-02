Ed Sheeran reveals the inspiration & significance behind his daughter’s unique name

Ed Sheeran recently opened up about his daughter’s unique name. Scroll down to see why he and his wife Cherry named their daughter Lyra Antarctica.

British singer Ed Sheeran recently opened up about the significance behind his daughter’s name. If you didn’t know, the 30-year-old Thinking Out Loud singer welcomed his first child with his wife Cherry, Lyra Antarctica, at the end of August 2020. Now, while making an appearance on Lorraine, Sheeran opened up about becoming a father and how he and Cherry decided on their daughter’s unique name.

“I realize some people think it’s quite a strange name,” the singer said. “But my wife’s called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I’ve ever met and I think that she’s the only Cherry that she’s ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds.” He added that he and his wife “just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.” But Ed also acknowledged that the name Lyra may be slightly more popular now due to the fantasy-novel series His Dark Materials.

He shared that his daughter’s middle name was inspired by a trip he and Cherry took to the continent after she became pregnant. “When tour finished, I’ve basically toured every single continent but I’ve never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list,” Ed said. “So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth.”

Just last week, the 30-year-old crooner gave fans some insight into his life after welcoming daughter Lyra, 10 months, with wife Cherry. “Everyone was like, ‘This is the best thing that’s going to happen to you.’ And there’s a certain expectation that comes to it,” Ed shared with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran gets candid about fatherhood & his ‘shifted’ lifestyle after welcoming baby Lyra

Share your comment ×