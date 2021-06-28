Ed Sheeran REVEALS new details about Taylor Swift’s re recorded album Red; TEASES collaboration

Ed Sheeran recently opened up about Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album Red. Scroll down to see what he revealed.

British singer and new dad Ed Sheeran recently shared some insight into his longtime pal Taylor Swift’s re-recording of her 2012 album Red. While chatting with The Official Big Top 40, Ed was asked when they will be recording the track for the re-record. “I’ve already done it,” he confirmed. “I’ve already recorded it.” “Taylor‘s got a few surprises in store for you, I’ll say that,” he coyly added.

If you don’t know, Ed and Taylor collaborated on the trackway back when, and now, she’s set to release the re-recorded version in November of 2021. On the 2012 album, Taylor and Ed sang their hit “Everything Has Changed.”

If you didn’t know, Taylor and Ed have both been extremely popular names in the music world. The two singers have been giving us friendship goals for over five years now. Be it their moments on stage, in the studio, or posts on social media, the two always look cute together.

The duo started becoming close after he came to know that Taylor penned his lyrics on her arm during an American show in 2012. Ed had a quick meeting with Swift's manager later that year, which ultimately brought the two artists close as friends. Their collaboration song was and was an instant hit amongst their fans, featured on Taylor Swift's 2012 album, Red.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran opens up about Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun controversy after major backlash from Swifties

Share your comment ×