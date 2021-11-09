Ed Sheeran reveals the REASON why he hasn't collaborated with Adele yet

Ed Sheeran and Adele are two artists, fans would absolutely love to see collaborate for a song although it hasn't happened yet. In a recent interview while promoting his new album '=' (Equals), Sheeran spoke about being a good friend of Adele but never collaborating with her since she "doesn’t really collab with anyone" according to the singer.

Sheeran during his interview with WKTU’s Carolina with Greg T in the Morning Show, spoke about the Easy On Me singer being "good with her thing" and added that you don't want to mess with that. Revealing the reason why he hasn't worked with Adele yet, the singer mentioned that she doesn't collaborate with anyone and further stated how despite never working together, he has known her since long back.

Recalling how he first knew of Adele, Sheeran said, "I’ve actually known her for about 15 years,” he recalled. “She used to tour with a guy named Jack Peñate. My cousin was the house mate of Jack’s drummer and she used to open up [for them] when she was younger. She used to sit on a stool with a bass guitar and sing, so I ended up seeing her at all these tiny, tiny, tiny shows", via Just Jared.

The Bad Habits singer further went on to admire her talent and praised her as being a "lovely" person while mentioning that even though they aren't "super close", the two artists have a fair bit in common since they are both British.

Adele and Sheeran's new albums have been lined up around the same time with Ed's Equals coming out first on October 29 and later Adele's new album after over six years which is slated to release on November 19.

ALSO READ: Adele JOKES Ed Sheeran can 'panic' after learning his new album releases ahead of hers