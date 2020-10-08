Ed Sheeran’s manager calls Princess Beatrice an ‘Idiot’ for accidentally hitting singer with a sword in 2016

Ed Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp recently confirmed a rumour about Princess Beatrice and Ed Sheeran from 2016, scroll down to see what he said.

Back in 2016, a story went rampant suggesting that Princess Beatrice accidentally cut Ed Sheeran‘s face with a sword during a dinner party. And according to recent reports from The Sun, it seems as if that rumour is true! Here’s what apparently happened: “Ed had been invited to dinner as a guest of Princess Beatrice. They all sat down and there were 20 or so guests, including Sarah Ferguson, James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley. As the night wore on they started talking about honours and apparently James Blunt joked that he would love a knighthood,” a source told The Sun in 2016.

“Beatrice jokingly said she could arrange it and fetched a ceremonial sword.“Beatrice, who was in great form, held the sword above him and said ‘arise Sir James’, just like her nan would at the Palace. But she must have misjudged the weight or something and, instead of lightly tapping him on the shoulder, she swung it back, not knowing Ed was standing right behind her. The blade cut into his face and it was just a few inches from his right eye."

Now, Ed‘s manager Stuart Camp spoke out in a new interview with The Telegraph and confirmed the rumour, and seemed to call Princess Beatrice a “f**cking idiot.” “I got quite protective of that. Because we’ve never publicly commented on it. But certain people said, ‘Oh, you should lie and say it wasn’t her and say it was someone else,’” Stuart said.

“I said, ‘Well, we’re not telling anyone anything. I’m not lying, just because someone’s a f**king idiot.’ Because they’re thinking, yeah, I will get paralytic and take a sword off the wall. You’re just asking for trouble.” “You know, we’ve not heard hide nor hair from her since,” he added.

