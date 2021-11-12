Ed Sheeran shares interesting facts about his collaboration with Taylor Swift for re recorded album Red

Ed Sheeran has only the best things to say about BFF Taylor Swift's re-recorded album Red. Taking to his Instagram, the singer weighed in on the process that both of them underwent to create two major songs from the album; Everything Has Changed and Run.

Sheeran, who recently released his own studio album titled '=' or 'Equals,' has lauded Swift for the work she put in Taylor's version of Red. "So fun getting to revisit these again," Sheeran said, as he posted a clip from their brand new song Run. He also revealed that the new song titled Run was the first one that Swift and Sheeran created together. However, Everything Has Changed, which was released in 2012 itself with the previous Red album, was created later. "We re-recorded both of them for Red (Taylor’s Version) which is out today and they are just great," he penned.

Opening up on his excitement, the Shivers singer said that it has been "fun" for him to have been able to recall those memories of creating the songs. He urged his fans to check out Swift's brand new album. Fans in the comments section gushed about the Sheeran-Swift friendship. "It’s always great when you two collab together. Two favourites together," one fan penned. Some fans appreciated the two artists for their exceptional lyrics in Run.

Taylor's re-recorded album Red, which was released on November 12, also comes with a 10-minute track titled All Too Well which allegedly reveals the reason behind her and actor Jake Gyllenhaal's breakup.

