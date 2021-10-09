Ed Sheeran shares wife Cherry Seaborn’s hilarious reaction to his marriage proposal in 2019

British singer Ed Sheeran recently looked back at the time when he proposed to his now-wife Cherry Seaborn! While making an appearance on the Swedish talk show “Skavlan”, the South of the Border singer shared Cherry’s less than enthusiastic reaction to Ed’s proposal.

Sheeran recalled: “I was getting down on one knee and I said, ‘Will you marry me?' And she was like, ‘Are you f**king joking?’ There was this long silence and I just went, ‘Please?' It is the most human I have ever felt because in my career, sometimes you find it is like, ‘Can I do this?’ and people are like, ‘Yeah.’ You kind of get to a point where it becomes normal and then you are in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, she did say yes.”

Revealing more details about his proposal, Sheeran recalled that the weather on that particular day in Suffolk, England wasn’t very cooperative with his proposal plans. “On the day it was p***ing down with rain and I’d built a f**king pergola at the end of the garden to do it. Sunset, pergola, some wine… and it was p***ing down with rain. I kept saying we should go for a walk and she was like, ‘No!’ I was like, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to go for a walk?”

Despite the pouring, the Bad Habits singer was determined to stick to his schedule: “Time was ticking. There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, ‘I’ve got to do it today!’ It gets to 9 p.m. and I was like, ‘For f**k’s sake!'” he joked. Ever since tying the knot in early 2019, the duo has been happily married and even welcomed a baby girl--Lyra Antarctica in August 2020.

