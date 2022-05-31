Ed Sheeran to sing in honour of Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip's marriage at platinum jubilee ceremony

Ed Sheeran will be among the performers at Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee ceremony which is all set to take place this week. According to reports, Sheeran is to perform his famed love ballad Perfect at the Jubilee Pageant in a special segment where he will pay a moving tribute to the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh's marriage.

As reported by The Independent, during Ed's performance, photos of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will be showcased on a giant screen that will be put up on the stage. Through his performance, the singer will be honouring the royal couple's 73-year-old marriage and celebrating the bond they shared before the Duke of Edinburgh's passing in April last year.

It has also been reported that a Bollywood-inspired interpretation of the Queen and the duke’s wedding day will also be a part of the ceremony. Classic Bollywood anthems will be played alongside 250 Bollywood dancers, who will process down The Mall in a reimagining of their 1947 marriage celebration according to The Independent.

The Platinum Jubilee ceremony marks the first major milestone that the Queen will be celebrating without Prince Philip. The event will be spread across four days and during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family will make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Reports have suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who will be in attendance at the event won't be making an appearance on the balcony since they are no longer serving duties to the royal family.

