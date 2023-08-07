Ed Sheeran stops concert to fulfill a couple's wish, says 'My first gender reveal'

Ed Sheeran is infatuated with giving his fans what they want. On Saturday, the Thinking Out Loud singer interrupted his show in Kansas City, Missouri, to assist a couple in announcing the gender of their baby. Ed Sheeran was in the middle of his record-breaking song Perfect when he felt that it was the perfect time to reveal the gender of the couple's baby. Meanwhile, fans grew impatient as he unwrapped the envelope. The singer-songwriter also shared the video on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran stopped his show in Kansas City to do a gender reveal

Ed Sheeran was assisting a family in the most Perfect way possible! The rock superstar interrupted his performance in Kansas City on Saturday to fulfill a couple's request that he announces the gender of their unborn child. On Saturday, the singer-songwriter shared a video of the on-stage incident on Instagram, showcasing the crowd's reaction as it all unfolded. Sheeran captioned his sweet revelation post: "My first gender reveal,"

Another angle of the scene at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, taken on Twitter, showed the couple who appeared to be holding a sign—passing an envelope through the crowd to Ed Sheeran, who was onstage.

The Shape Of You singer stated in an Instagram video before ratcheting up the tension, He said, "I'll go back to singing Perfect, but I feel like this is the first time, sort of thing. Here we go." Sheeran repeated, Here we go, several times as he ripped open the envelope. He read the envelope and revealed, "It's a girl!" As the camera shifted to the happy couple, a woman in a white gown and a man in a backward cap were thrilled.

The audience gave out a thrilled cheer. The expecting mother then gave the future father of her child a joyful embrace. Sheeran then expressed his best wishes to the couple, mentioning his own experience as a dad. "Can I just say, as a parent of two daughters, that it's fantastic? Congratulations."

Ed Sheeran also surprised his fans last week in Chicago by serving hot dogs

Last week, Sheeran’s concerts included Backstreet Boys karaoke, an appearance by Eminem in Detroit, and other surprises. The singer made a Mathematics Tour pitstop in Chicago to visit The Wieners Circle, a well-known hotdog shop. Sheeran’s concerts have included Backstreet Boys karaoke, an appearance by Eminem in Detroit, and other surprises.

The establishment, which is known for its loud and abusive handling of clients, permitted Sheeran to serve several dogs and even subjected him to harsh comments as part of the joke.

Sheeran also claimed on Instagram earlier this week that he broke the attendance record at Soldier Field in Chicago this weekend, played a subtract show to a pin-drop silence crowd, got shouted at for serving hotdogs, and even got a new tattoo.

