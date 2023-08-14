Ed Sheeran surprises fan at Lego store ahead of his Minnesota show

Ed Sheeran took a little break from music to work a shift at a Lego store in America. Despite his concerns about AI replacing artists, the 32-year-old is not giving up his guitar just yet. On Saturday, August 12, the Brit surprised fans by signing Lego boxes, handing out gifts, and meeting hundreds of unsuspecting admirers at the Mall of America. It was only fitting that Ed ended his shopping expedition with an acoustic rendition of his smash hit Lego House.

ALSO READ: Is Ed Sheeran releasing new album in autumn post Mathematics tour? Here's what we know

Ed Sheeran surprised his fans in Minnesota prior to his show

Ed Sheeran surprised his fans in Minnesota right before his concert in the city. The Perfect singer was spotted working a shift at the Lego Store. Sheeran’s Lego House was released on Ed's + album almost ten years ago and featured a post-Harry Potter Rupert Grint in the song video. Ed Sheeran also shared a video of him working in the Lego store on his Instagram. He captioned the video, "I went to the Mall of America today to work in the LEGO store, hand out LEGO sets, and perform the Lego house song. LEGO!!!!"

The Perfect singer revealed that he is in Minnesota at the Lego store and he is dressed in his Lego uniform to be a brick specialist for the day before his second Minnesota stop on his tour. A delighted customer even exclaimed as she spotted Sheeran behind the desk, "Are you kidding me? My daughter's going to freak out."

As he greeted people, he wore a bright yellow apron and a Lego-branded t-shirt, including several children who appeared absolutely awestruck by the Thinking Out Loud singer.

This was not the first time Ed Sheeran surprised his fans

Ed Sheeran was seen helping a family in the most perfect way possible! The rock singer paused his concert in Kansas City to fulfill a couple's request and reveal the gender of their unborn child. Sheeran even posted a video of the on-stage event on Instagram and captured the audience's reaction when it happened. Sheeran captioned the post, "My first gender reveal."

The singer also stopped in Chicago during his Mathematics Tour to visit The Wieners Circle, a well-known hotdog business. Backstreet Boys karaoke, a performance by Eminem in Detroit, and other surprises have been part of Sheeran's gigs.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran dropped hints about his possible new release. Ed Sheeran wore an Autumn 9 T-shirt to his The Mathematics Tour event in Minneapolis. Not only that, but during one of his announcements, he stated, "Autumn is coming; I will see you soon." In addition, he stated that his tunes were a "good playlist for autumn." This was more than enough for fans to know that the upcoming album will undoubtedly be titled Autumn.

Advertisement

However, neither Ed Sheeran nor any of his team members have made any public statements on the situation. It's only a matter of time before the Shape of You singer reveals his new album.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran stops concert to fulfill a couple's wish, says 'My first gender reveal'