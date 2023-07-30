Ed Sheeran surprises fans as he serves hot dogs ahead of Chicago concert

Ed Sheeran, who is currently on his Mathematician tour, prepped for his next show at Soldier Field in Chicago by serving hot dogs. The superstar pop musician, who performed a more intimate show at The Chicago Theatre yesterday, served hot dogs to some eager fans at Weiner's Circle.

Ed Sheeran surprises fans at The Wiener’s Circle ahead of his Chicago concert

Some customers visited Chicago's Rudest Hot Dog on Saturday to meet one of the most renowned musician in the world, even though most patrons go there for the food or the unique experience. Fans flocked to The Wiener's Circle, the iconic Lincoln Park hot dog stand known for its caustic employees, where Ed Sheeran was working the counter.

The singer-songwriter abruptly announced that he would be giving away hot dogs at Wiener's Circle on Saturday afternoon. Telemundo Chicago captured photos of Sheeran laughing and conversing with fans and customers, something the legendary establishment's personnel might not often do.

Given that, it would seem that Sheeran fell short of expectations set by the industry. The Wiener's Circle tweeted, "Our newest trainee, @edsheeran, has a lot to learn; he's way too proper and friendly."

This is not the first time Ed Sheeran has surprised his fans

Over the weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, Ed Sheeran delighted his audience with a hilarious karaoke performance. The Thinking Out Loud singer went to Nashville's Santa's Pub after his Mathematics Tour performance on Saturday night and sang songs and drank beer with the patrons there.

The Shape of you singer shared an Instagram post with a caption, “ It's still the same place as it was when I lived here. What's not to love about a karaoke caravan and cheap beer?" Sheeran also stated that he was "celebrating breaking the attendance record at Nissan Stadium in Nashville" on Saturday night. The singer set a one-night performance attendance record of 73,874 at Nissan Stadium that night, according to a representative of the venue who spoke to Good Morning America.

The tweet included a video of the Grammy Award-winning musician screaming out the words to I Want It That Way by the Backstreet Boys, as well as singing along to his famous song Thinking Out Loud as a bride and groom danced behind him.

Sheeran's Mathematics world tour is presently in North America. His next concert was at Soldier Field in Chicago, and the tour will continue with shows at Minneapolis, Denver, and Kansas City, Missouri, before concluding at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

