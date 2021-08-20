Ed Sheeran teases fans with a poster from his upcoming album; Here’s when it releases

Ed Sheeran has announced the release date of his upcoming album ‘=’ by sharing a new teaser photo and urging fans to watch out for one of the songs from the album that he has recently released as well. Taking to Instagram, the singer, 30, has opened up about the ‘long, long process’ that he underwent to create the songs and the overall album.

“I started writing and recording this album [in] June 2017...I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief, and everything in between during the whole period of writing it,” Sheeran shared. Stating that he feels the album is a ‘coming of age record,’ Sheeran noted that he is ‘excited’ and ‘nervous’ for his fans to hear it out. The Bad Habits singer has also shared being proud of the upcoming songs. He has also released one of the songs from the album early for fans to get a sneak peek at what they can experience once the entire album is out.

Before the final announcement, Sheeran joined his fans in a live chat from his official Instagram account, where he played a few tunes for the people who were watching him. Revealing that he is enjoying his time with his family, the Perfect singer announced about releasing the song that he had been working on - Visiting Hours.

Opening up on the new song, Sheeran noted that the song was made for his friend Michael who passed away this year. He hoped fans would support the song along with the other songs that await to be released with his fourth studio album. “Lots more music to come, but for now I hope you are as excited as me for this album, “ Sheeran concluded his post.

Sheeran’s new album will be released on October 29. Are you excited about the upcoming album? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

