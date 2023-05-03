Ed Sheeran to replace Katy Perry and Lionel Riche as a judge on American Idol? Here's what we know

This season of American Idol has been turbulent for the judges and contestants alike. The show has been in the spotlight and not the good kind lately. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have been on the receiving end of a tone of backlash lately. The show’s viewers have not been pleased by Katy and Lioniel’s unpopular opinions and critiques lately. Perry has also been labeled “unprofessional” and “rude” for her behavior. She was called out for “mom shaming” a contestant at the start of the season. Viewers of Idol have been demanding to replace the judges as of late.

Are Katy Perry and Lionel Richie being replaced?

Viewers are speculating if Lionel Richie, 73, and Katy Perry, 38, are being replaced on American Idol after being called out for their unpopular opinions and rude behavior towards contestants. The answer to viewers’ burning questions is yes. But the replacement will be temporary as Lionel and Katy are flying to the UK to perform at King Charles III's coronation on May 7. It wasn’t revealed who would temporarily fill in for the judges. Luke Bryan teased about it in an interview, saying "big names" would be joining him on the judging panel. Deadline has reported that Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will be filling in the spots for Lionel and Katy.

Alanis will be the mentor for the contestants as they pair up to perform Sheeran’s songs. The two new judges will take the stage to perform, and Ed is reported to debut his new song on the American Idol stage. ABC has disclosed that Katy and Lionel will pop in on the Top 10 from Windsor Castle in England while they are away. Luke spoke about his new co-judges to ET and said, "It's big time. It's big time. The people that we have filling in, contestants, have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!"

Katy and Lionel face backlash

The Last Friday Night singer has been criticized multiple times since the start of this season. Katy was called out for being rude to Wé Ani after she was chosen last to join the Top 12, and the judge failed to give the contestant any feedback. Viewers pointed out that Perry was being "unprofessional" and "doing Wé dirty" when she acted shocked about Wé Ani making it through.

A viewer wrote about the incident in a thread, Katy was hands down rude from the face she made (that at first I read as disbelief over Wé's incredible performance), to go on and on about voting for your favorite contestant. It was incredibly unprofessional."

A second comment read, "Wé treated rudely. After her performance, instead of giving feedback, Katy reminds everyone how important it is to vote.

"Um. Hello. Can you give this poor girl her feedback first? Katy's comment sounded like she was saying, jeez America, why'd you vote this girl through. So unprofessional and unfair."Lionel was also called out for his “lack of feedback” after the contestant's performance. A viewer asked ABC to “please find some new judges.”

Another comment read, "Between their terrible saves, their constant praise of mediocrity, and standing for every act (I’ve never seen judges more guilty of this than these Idol judges), I think it’s time for a change."

