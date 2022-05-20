Ed Sheeran welcomes second child with wife Cherry Seaborn: We’ve had another beautiful baby

Ed Sheeran is now a father of two. On Thursday, the 31-year-old Shape of You singer revealed on Instagram that he and wife Cherry Seaborn had had their second child together, a girl. "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x," the musician writes alongside a sweet photo of a pair of white baby socks on top of a brown blanket.

However, Sheeran and Seaborn, both 30, already have a daughter, Lyra Antarctica, who was born in August 2020. They announced the arrival of their baby daughter on Instagram at the time with a loving post. "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you ... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," Sheeran wrote alongside an adorable photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a blue and green blanket, at the time.

Meanwhile, back in December, the Bad Habits singer told Ellen DeGeneres that after the birth of his daughter, he has finally found a purpose outside of music. Sheeran noted that music has always been both his pleasure and his job, which he loves both at work and in his spare time. However, the artist said that Lyra has become "more important" to him.

On the work front, Sheeran was a nine-time finalist at this year's BBMAs, making him one of eight musicians to get nine or more nominations. Sheeran is a finalist for the award for the best male musician, which he won four years ago. In November, his album = (Equals) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his fourth straight album to do so.

