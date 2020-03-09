  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ed Sheeran's tribute to his future children will make your hearts melt

Singer Ed Sheeran has had a tattoo in honour of his five future children.
3186 reads Mumbai
Ed Sheeran's tribute to his future children will make your hearts meltEd Sheeran's tribute to his future children will make your hearts melt
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

According to a source to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the "Thinking out loud" hitmaker, who is married to Cherry Seaborn, has added to his extensive collection of body art with a new inking of rings on his back, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He reportedly plans to dedicate to his kids in future by adding their handprints inside each circle.

"Ed comes from a large Catholic family and he wants to have a house full of kids. He has had five intertwined circles put on his back that look a bit like the Olympic rings. He wants to put a tattoo of a palm print into each circle," said a source.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I recorded a live version of I Don't Care at @abbeyroadstudios a while back. Link in bio to watch it. Enjoy x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

The 29-year-old star's tattoo artist, Kevin Paul, had previously admitted that he thinks a lot of his famous client's inkings are "s**t" but understands they are personal to Sheeran.

Talking about Sheeran's body art, he said: "I agree with most of it, his tattoos aren't very good. And I take the p**s out of Ed all the time, when I'm with him, that they are s**t. They are! But every single thing that he's got is personal to him."

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn head to his favourite Indian restaurant in London for pre birthday dinner

Credits :IANS

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement