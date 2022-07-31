Ed Westwick and girlfriend Amy Jackson put on a stylish display at UNICEF event in Italy; See Pics

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson recently jetted off to Italy to attend an event for Unicef. Check out photos from their red carpet appearance inside.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson attend Unicef event in Italy.
Ed Westwick and his girlfriend Amy Jackson recently made their red carpet debut in London at the National Film Awards 2022 held earlier this month. Following the same, the Gossip Girl star and Jackson recently put on a stylish display as they stepped out to attend a Unicef event in Italy and the duo looked gorgeous in their fashionable looks.

Westwick was seen sporting a sheer black shirt for the event teamed up with a jacket. As for Amy Jackson, the actress looked stunning in a white gown for the event. Also seen attending the event were celebrities like Jared Leto, Alana Haim, Ashley Park, Casey Affleck among others. As for Ed and Amy's ongoing romance, the duo previously also made an appearance at Wimbledon together. 

Check out Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson's photos here:

Amy Jackson Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson Ed Westwick 2

Following her split from fiance George Panayiotou last year, Jackson was spotted hanging out with Westwick recently and the duo also confirmed their romance after posting a cosy snap on social media. Amy was engaged to George Panayiotou and also welcomed their son Andreas in September in 2019. Following their split, Amy deleted all photos of George from her Instagram account. 

As for Westwick, the actor famously played Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl. The actor also broke up with his girlfriend, Tamara Francesconi last year. The duo were together for reportedly two years before parting ways. Westwick and Jackson reportedly first met at the Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia and sparked romance rumours earlier this year. Jackson recently also joined Ed for his birthday celebrations with family. 

