Ed Westwick responds after facing backlash for promoting Gossip Girl inspired face masks for charity

Ed Westwick's latest Instagram post has disappointed millions of Gossip Girl fans. Why you ask? Well, the actor on Monday revealed on the social media that he had a big announcement in the offing. He had written, "Got a little something for you...Tomorrow 1pm..Hint....xoxo UPDATE: 1 PM PST guys !" This sent many Gossip Girl fans into a tizzy as they expected Ed to announce something on the lines of the much-awaited reboot.

However, the 'XOXO' hint turned out to be for a noble cause as Ed revealed some Gossip Girl-inspired face masks. The actor was promoting the creation of a protective face mask that will benefit an anti-racism organisation, Kick It Out. Sharing the news, he wrote, "I think we could all agree the world could use some hugs and kisses right now. Help me raise money for @kickitout to combat racism & discrimination for everyone who plays, watches or works in football by shopping my collection with @represent."

While fans were supportive of the cause, a section were disappointed about the fact that announcement was not related to the teenage drama. To clear the air, Ed wrote on his Instagram Story, "For those of you that are upset about teasing my collection with the design graphic to raise money for @KickItOut: I hope you can check out the charity and learn more about their mission, who they are helping and the impact it will make in our world to combat racism and discrimination. It is important to me to use my platform to spread love, bring awareness to various organizations and do what I can to make a difference. Love, Ed."

As for an update on where the reboot stands right now, Kevin Reilly, HBO Max chief content officer, told Vulture that the production hasn't kicked off yet.

