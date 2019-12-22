Eddie Murphy REGRETS turning down a role in this iconic film, Find Out

Eddie Murphy recently revealed that he regrets turning down a role in an iconic film. Read on to find out.

Eddie Murphy has revealed the one role he regrets turning down. During his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed that he was offered the lead role of Eddie Valiant in the hit fantasy-crime film Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and he turned down the offer. The part eventually went to British actor Bob Hoskins and the blockbuster film ended up collecting three Academy Awards. Murphy admitted that he has regretted his decision ever since.

“The only movie I ever turned down that became a big hit was Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” Murphy told Fallon. Reflecting on his choice, the actor said “I was gonna be the Bob Hoskins dude and I was like, ‘What? Animation and people? That sounds like bulls— to me.” He also revealed that now every time he watches the film, he feels like an “idiot.” The film starring Bob Hoskins, Charles Fleischer and Kathleen Turner in pivotal roles, came out in 1988 and a massive success.

After the actor made the revelation, Fallon revealed that actor was offered a role in another cult-classic film, Ghostbusters. “but you turned it down,” Fallon said. However, the actor clarified that unlike Who Framed Roger Rabbit, he did not turn Ghostbusters down. He had to pass as he was already working on Beverly Hills Cop at the time.

Meanwhile, in addition to making his return to the iconic Saturday Night Live (SNL) stage, Murphy will be reprising his role as Akeem in the sequel to his classic movie Coming to America. The film will also star his original co-stars Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones. The sequel will be making a comeback more than 30 years after the original became a comedy classic.

