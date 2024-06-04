Eddie Murphy Returns In Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Promising Explosive Action And Comedy; See Key Art HERE

Eddie Murphy is all set to return as a promising cop in Netflix’s upcoming action comedy Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and the streamer recently dropped the official key art featuring the star. With the unveiling of the sanctioned poster on Monday, June 3, excitement for the highly anticipated fourth installment in the cop comedy franchise is soaring to new heights.

Murphy is back in action, a bit too much action if we dare say, based on the insights we gathered from the 2-minute and 33-second long explosive yet groovy trailer. The actor, 63, who appears in a black and grey jacket and blue jeans paired with white shoes and a gun in his hands in the key art, this time teams up with his daughter, a new partner, and old pals Billy Rosewood and John Taggart to uncover a scarcely detailed mystery

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — Official Synopsis and Storyline Explored

An official synopsis for the film by Netflix reads: “Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

As for the plot of the flick, in the trailer attached below, we see Foley ending up in jail after stealing a helicopter to chase a swindler and crashing it. We also see him seeking Billy’s help to save his daughter from a threat. However, as Gordon-Levitt’s character informs Foley that Beverly Hills has changed since he was last there in 1984, it will be intriguing to watch the beloved cop attempt to adapt to his new environment.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — Cast, Release Date, and Other Details

Mark Molly directs the upcoming film with a story penned by Will Beall, and a screenplay by Beall, Tom Gormican, and Kevin Etten. The cast includes Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon.

Produced by Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman, who also produced the first two installments in the series, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is slated to arrive on Netflix on July 3.

