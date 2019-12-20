Eddie Murphy says his Saturday Night Live gig at the age of 18 must have set a record; Read details

While talking to Backstage, the comedian says that his stint on Saturday Night Live at the age of 18 was very close to walking out from the heaven into the great Hollywood.

The comedian and actor par excellence Eddie Murphy says candidly that his Saturday Night Live gig at the age of 18 must have set a record. While talking to Backstage, the actor cum comedian says that his stint on Saturday Night Live at the age of 18 was very close to walking out from the heavens into the great Hollywood. The comedian is returning to Saturday Night Live after a long gap and does not fail to admit that he is very excited and very least nervous. Eddie Murphy is now 58 years old and his excitement only increase with each passing day.

The comedian and actor is often referred to as the one audition wonder as post his Saturday Night Live gig at the age of 18, Eddie Murphy scored a Golden Globe nomination for his debut film at the age of 20. To many fans and film audience Eddie Murphy is a legend, and there can be no other like him. The fans and audience members across the globe are eagerly waiting for him to return to the stage at Saturday Night Live. While talking about his highly anticipated return to the Saturday Night Live stage in an interview with Today, the comedian says that nobody thinks of returning to the stage out of blue after a gap of 35 years.

In a career spanning across four decades, the comedian cum actor has never failed to impress the fans. Eddie Murphy was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for his film titled Dolemite Is My Name. This film saw Eddie Murphy play the lead and he also produced it.

