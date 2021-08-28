Eddie Murphy to STAR opposite Jonah Hill in an upcoming Netflix comedy; Find out

Eddie Murphy will star alongside Jonah Hill in an unnamed Netflix comedy directed by Kenya Barris. This yet-to-be-titled comedy also reunites Murphy with Barris, who worked as a writer on Murphy's 'Coming 2 America,' the sequel to the comedian's 1980s classic, which was a huge success for Amazon Prime earlier this year.

According to Just Jared, while story specifics are being withheld, the source claims that the film is a “incisive study of contemporary love and family dynamics, as well as how conflicting cultures, social expectations, and generational disparities shape and influence relationships.” Murphy and Hill will “find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides” in the work that looks to target two generations simultaneously. Interestingly, Barris, who is making his directorial debut with the new movie, is already renowned as a screenwriter, having written the screenplay for Murphy's film Coming 2 America, the 2021 sequel to the latter's 1988 breakthrough hit.

However, Murphy returned to the big screen in 2019 with Dolemite Is My Name, and he also appeared in an Emmy-winning encore on Saturday Night Live after 35 years. According to NME, earlier this year, the actor/comedian stated that he took a break after receiving the Razzies' 'Worst Actor of the Decade' title in 2010. Interestingly, Murphy, got nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy or Musical at the 2020 Golden Globes for his depiction of director Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name.

