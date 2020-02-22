Eddie Murphy's daughter body shamed after showing her fuller figure

Hollywood actor and comedian Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria was body shamed after showing her fuller figure.

She was the centre of attention at the opening of her art exhibition. The 30-year-old painter, who used to be a runway model, was body shamed after showing her fuller figure while attending the opening of Art 4 All here, reports aceshowbiz.com. Bria, who is Eddie's first child with his former wife Nicole Murphy, went quirky glamorous in a yellow sequin dress, which she paired with black and white Nike trainers. She appeared to have gained some weight compared to her old look from her days as a model. Some people took to Twitter to weigh in on Bria's fuller figure, with one leaving a distasteful comment: "She got Eddie's genes not Nicole's." Another wrote: "She's built like Teairra Mari from Love & Hiphop."

Some others compared Bria to her mother Nicole, who came to the Thursday event to support her. "Child how your make your MAMA be badder than you, and you out here looking like a Tami Roman stunt double LOL," someone wrote. Another said: "She looks Insecure next to her Own Mama..." There are also a few people who are speculating that Bria's "pregnant" or "she might be hiding a pregnancy." Eddie also stepped out with his fiancee Paige Butcher to join his daughter and ex-wife Nicole at the exhibition opening. Eddie and Nicole were married from 1993 until she filed for divorce in 2005 and their divorce was finalized in 2006. They have five children together, Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella. The "Dr. Dolittle" star also has five other children with five different women.

