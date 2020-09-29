  1. Home
Eddie Redmayne DEFENDS J.K. Rowling; Finds backlash on her anti trans comments ‘absolutely disgusting’

Eddie Redmayne recently opened up about J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans comments, and said that while he doesn’t support her comments, he does think the hate she’s receiving is “disgusting.”
Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne is speaking out about the backlash that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has received after she made anti-trans comments on social media.

The author has essentially been “cancelled” by her fans this summer for the hurtful and harmful comments that she has made about the transgender community. Eddie previously spoke out to express that he supports the trans community and he disagrees with JK‘s comments.

 

Recently, in a new interview with the Daily Mail, Eddie said that he was alarmed by the “vitriol” sent to Rowling, which he said was “absolutely disgusting.” He did note that he found the insults being sent to trans people on social media to be “equally disgusting.”

 

“Similarly, there continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating,” Eddie said. Eddie played a transgender woman in the movie The Danish Girl and he received an Oscar nomination for his performance. He says he has many “trans friends and colleagues” who are “having their human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis.”

 

Currently, after a six-month break due to the pandemic, Eddie is now back at work on the third Fantastic Beasts movie, which Rowling wrote.

 

