Eddie Redmayne Reveals His Kids Love Cabaret Despie It's 'Questionable' Song Lyrics

Eddie Redmayne is an exceptional actor. He is best known for his transformative performances in films like The Theory of Everything. Over the years, Redmayne has received many awards, like the Academy Award, the Tony Award, the BAFTA Award, and the Olivier Awards. Besides being an exceptional actor, he is also a father and husband. He got married to Hannah Bagshawe in 2014, and since then they have been living blissfully with their two kids, Luke and Iris. Speaking of his kids, in a recent interview with People, he revealed that his kids love Cabaret’s song despite its inappropriate lyrics.

ALSO READ: Cabaret At The Kitkat Club: Eddie Redmayne And Gayle Rankin Teams Up For Iconic Broadway Musical

Eddie Redmayne reveals that his kids are singing Cabaret’s song

Eddie Redmayne, the iconic actor, is parenting Broadway babies. But the kids might not know what they're singing just yet. During the 2024 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees junket earlier this month, the Oscar-winning actor discussed the interests of his son Luke and daughter Iris.

In an interview with People, Redmayne revealed, “My children love the theater. And they love the music of Cabaret, because the songs are so memorable and playful, they sort of sit in your head so quickly."

Fortunately, the two don't seem to grasp Cabaret's lyrics. Redmayne further added, "Sometimes the lyrics are kind of more questionable. I was saying the other day that my daughter is sort of going around singing that song, Don't Tell Mama. And all the lyrics are kind of horrendously inappropriate."

Meanwhile, Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe got married in 2014 and have two children together, Luke and Iris. The actor also quipped that she's not pleased with their song selection.

Eddie Redmayne reprises Cabaret’s role

The actor first played the character in the 2021 West End revival, which relocated to Broadway this season and premiered on April 21. Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is the official title, and it is directed by Rebecca Frecknall.

In addition to Redmayne, the cast also includes Gayle Rankin, Steven Skybell, and Bebe Neuwirth. All four have garnered Tony Award nominations for their performances. while the show itself is nominated for five other prizes, including best revival of a musical.

Meanwhile, this is Redmayne's second Broadway appearance and second Tony Award-winning acting nomination. He won the 2010 Tony Award for his performance in Red.

