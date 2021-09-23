Eddie Redmayne’s Fantastic Beasts 3 gets an official title & a much earlier release date

Fantastic Beasts 3 finally has an official title, and it will definitely make Harry Potter fans very nostalgic! With the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’s third part finally hitting the theatres in 2022, the title for the movie has been decided and it has something to do one of the OG members of the Harry Potter universe!

The new name has been chosen to be, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. As the movie’s title has Hogwarts’ greatest professor in it, it is evident that Jude Law will have a huge part to play in the movie. A David Yates directorial, the third installation of the Fantastic Beasts franchise will witness Mads Mikkelsen as the villain Gellert Grindelwald, rather than Johnny Depp who was signed previously for the role. Amid Depp’s legal battle with Amber Heard, and the allegations put against the actor, the franchise decided to go for a replacement.

The release date for the movie has also been changed from July 15, 2022, to April 15, 2022. It seems like fans would witness the HP universe again, and a little earlier than expected. As for the official description of the movie, via Entertainment Weekly, Professor Dumbledore would take the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to remove Gellert Grindelwald from the wizarding world. Dumbledore’s OG army, comprising wizards, witches, and a Muggle along with Newt would set out to battle it out with the notorious Grindelwald and his followers!

