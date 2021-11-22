Eddie Redmayne terms 2015 film The Danish Girl as ‘a mistake’; Admits he wouldn't take the role now

British actor Eddie Redmayne recently reacted to the backlash that surrounded his 2015 film--The Danish Girl. While talking to The Sunday Times, the 39-year-old Academy Award winner reflected on why he would pass up the role now. After he was criticized for the biopic, in which he plays Lili Elbe, one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery, Eddie said he "wouldn't take it on now."

The film, that earned the star an Oscar nomination was made "with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake," Redmayne said. Previously, he shared that he prepared for the part by meeting with transgender women of all ages. While several argue that Redmayne's involvement was crucial in the film, it sparked a debate online over whether cisgender actors should play transgender roles.

Speaking to Sunday Times, the Oscar-winner added: "The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don't have a chair at the table. There must be a levelling, otherwise, we are going to carry on having these debates."

Redmayne's costar Alicia Vikander who esayed the role of Elbe's wife Gerda Wegener, also recently commented on the controversy and told Insider: "I totally understand the criticism that has been out there, because we need to make a change and we need to make sure that trans men and women actually get a foot in and get work.” Adding that she thought Redmayne did "a wonderful job" in his portrayal.

Also read: Eddie Redmayne DEFENDS J.K. Rowling; Finds backlash on her anti trans comments ‘absolutely disgusting’