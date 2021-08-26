Edgar Ramirez posts a heartbreaking note on losing close relatives to COVID 19; Pleads fans to get vaccinated

Jungle Cruise star Edgar Ramirez took to Instagram to mourn the loss of five loved ones including his grandmother and uncle and aunt to COVID-19 after they failed to get access to COVID-19 vaccines. Sharing detailed note about the difficult time his family has been through, the actor pleaded fans who have access to vaccines to get the jab and protect themselves as well as those around them.

In the heartbreaking note, Ramirez started off asking his fans to read the post carefully as he bared his emotions and said, "It is the most painful and the most intimate thing I have had to publish in my life, but I think it is important to share it. At times I feel like it is a nightmare from which I am going to wake up, but I know it is not. That this is as real as the air that at this moment it is difficult for me to breathe."

Edgar mentioned how he lost five of his Venezuela-based relatives as he revealed the harrowing details of the helpless feeling he has been going through adding, "My heart can't just take more pain. I am sad, I am frustrated, I am devastated. It's been weeks and weeks of my family being played, tortured and jerked around by this cruel, treacherous and violent disease which mercilessly ended up killing them all. I can't stand this void in my chest, this metallic taste in my mouth, this crippling headache that doesn't seem to soothe."

Check out Edgar Ramirez's post here:

Towards the end of his note, Ramirez asked his fans to follow science and truthful information and get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.

Several celebrities have been voicing their opinions on the need to urge more people to get vaccinated. Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was also in the news after he criticized anti-maskers for not following safety guidelines outlined by the CDC. Also, Friends star Jennifer Aniston opened up about cutting ties with people who refused to get vaccinated or maintained silence over their jab status.

