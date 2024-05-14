Edgar Wright Roped In To Direct Sydney Sweeney's Barbarella Movie? Here's What Report Says

The Barbarella film is just starting out, and Sydney Sweeney is confirmed to play a major role. Excitingly, renowned director Edgar Wright has now come on board to work on the project.

Who is the acclaimed filmmaker? The one to bring an age-old tale to life, let’s learn….

Will Edgar Wright direct Barbarella?

Although not much is known about the Sony movie that is set to go into production soon, Edgar Wright has made it to the headlines recently.

As per, The Hollywood Reporter, the Shaun of the Dead director is in talks to direct the Sony Pictures feature. Known for his great works on movies such as Last Night in Soho, and Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Wright is one of the latest names on the roster of Barbarella.

The movie might be penned by Jane Goldman who is known for her work on Kingsman: The Secret Service as well as its sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Besides these two movies, Goldman’s movie credits even include X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass, and more.

Along with Jane Goldman, Honey Ross is another scriptwriter who is talks to work on one of the most awaited movies, THR has reported. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Edgar Wright’s other movie credits include Baby Driver, Hot Fuzz, and more.

The aforementioned film will be a new take on the 1968 movie that starred Jane Fonda. The character of Barbarella originates from a French comic series by Jean-Claude Forest.

This time the stated character will be portrayed by Sydney Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney in Barbarella

Back in 2022, the Under the Silver Lake actress was announced to star in Barbarella in a lead role.

And since the movie is being worked on by Sony, this will mark another venture for Sydney Sweeney, 26, to work along with the same studios for the third time.

She has previously worked with Sony Pictures in movies like Madame Web as well as Anyone but You. While the former movie was a hugely appreciated love story that also brought forth the talents of Glen Powell, Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson performed on the lower ends for the studios.

However, the One Upon a Time in Hollywood actress has mentioned that her involvement in the Spider-Man spin-off movie was a “strategic business decision.”

Sweeney has mentioned to GQ UK that Madame Web was a building block for her, the one that allowed her to create “a relationship with Sony,”

As per her words, because of the movie that spoke of the tales from Marvel comics, she was able to get Anyone but You as well as her role in Barbarella.

ALSO READ: CinemaCon 2024: Glen Powell To Star In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man Reboot At Paramount