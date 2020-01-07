Edge fuels WWE comeback speculations after being spotted at several events

After being spotted at several WWE events, Edge has fuelled speculations about his come back. Read on to know more.

Edge has tried to dismiss the rumours of his return to the wrestling ring, but recent developments have fuelled speculations that he might return to WWE after all. Edge has been spotted around WWE television tapings lately, PW Insider reported. The wrestler was also seen in Pittsburgh and he was reportedly their on WWE business. Edge also signed a new WWE contract a couple of months ago. While he has dismissed these speculations surrounding his comeback, the rumours at WWE backstage is that is he returns, he would participate in more than one match.

In August, via his podcast, Edge told his fans that he’s back in shape after going through a rough time post his mother’s death. The wrester also asserted that his neck is feeling better and is thinking of looking into stem cell treatment. Many wrestlers, including Kevin Nash, have stated that stem cell treatment helped ease their pain after an injury. “To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?” Edge said in August.

The rumours about Edge’s comeback again surfaced after Randy Orton, while teasing his own retirement, brought up the name of the WWE Hall of Famer. Later, after Orton turned out to be just fine and it was announced that he will be fighting against Aj Styles in an upcoming match, WWE insider Brad Shepard suggested that his reference to Edge could have been a sign of an upcoming match. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman recently announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will feature in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this year. According to Paul, the beast will enter the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match as the No. 1 entrant, which means Brock will have to defeat 29 other wrestlers in order to win the match.

