Edge on WWE going ahead with Wrestlemania 36 amidst COVID 19 scare: It's a privilege but also a responsibility

Edge, who returned to wrestling with Royal Rumble 2020, reveals why he thinks to be a part of Wrestlemania 36 amidst the coronavirus scare is a privilege while also being a responsibility. Read below to know what the WWE superstar had to share on the same.

It was after nine long years a WWE Hall of Fame induction that Edge made his triumphant comeback at Royal Rumble 2020. Though he didn't win the Men's Royal Rumble Match, the hero's welcome that The Rated-R Superstar got on his surprise return was phenomenal! Immediately, Edge got into a feud with his Rated RKO partner Randy Orton and finally, we will see the two wrestlers collide at Wrestlemania 36! There were rumours that The Show of Shows was going to be delayed amidst the coronavirus scare, like how the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo was delayed to 2021. Instead, WWE had other plans!

Now, Wrestlemania 36 has been shifted from its original venue (James Raymond Stadium in Tampa, Florida) and will instead take place over the course of two days (April 4-5) in various locations, including the WWE Performance Center. While some are excited about the sporting gig, there are many questioning WWE's plans to go ahead with the PPV, inspite of the COVID-19 situation becoming worse by the day. When Edge was asked about the decision by Digital Spy, he replied, "This year more than any year we are all in the midst of something we have never experienced before, the world really needs outlets. Whether that is books, whether that is movies, whatever it is, just to be able to try and forget and laugh and have fun and remember what it is to be human."

Edge questioned that as long as the wrestlers can be responsible and safe performers then why can't they try and do this for everyone! If they are able to accomplish that and in return, people watch and can have fun for a few hours than Edge feels that their mission is accomplished.

"It's a privilege, it's an honor, it's also a responsibility — and it's one that I know all of us don't take lightly. There's a reason the show is going on. Those are the reasons why," Edge concluded to Digital Spy.

Do you think it was a wise decision by WWE to go ahead with Wrestlemania 36 amidst the coronavirus scare? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

