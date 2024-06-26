Edie Falco Reveals She Cried 'Out of Control' Agter Reading the Script of Sopranos Finale; Admits She Was 'Embarassed'

Edie Falco, who performed as Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos, noticed nervousness among the staff and decided to take her poster of the self-portrait of Madonna with the child Jesus from the wall, which was considered provocative, and put it to the table that distressed her even more to read the script of Made in America for the fourth season.

“I was out of control. I was embarrassed,” Falco said about the episode of trying to read the script with her real-life brother out in public. "I really couldn't stop crying, it was ridiculous," the four-time Emmy winner, 60,. "It was, ‘This thing in this moment will never happen again to me, to anyone.’ ” happen again to me, to anyone.’

Low concentration Low It was revealed that the last episode was intense and knowing that it was the end not only for the series but also for most of the cast and crew made Falco extremely emotional. Her utterances are quite revealing of the freeness that the show, “The Sopranos” brought to her life and the relationships she developed with the all characters and the theme until the completion of the program.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin Claims Rust Prosecutors Withholding Evidence; Asks Court To Release Him From Manslaughter Charges

Edie Falco reflects on The Sopranos legacy and her award-winning role as Carmela Soprano

Even if the show had concluded on a predictable note, the final episodes of The Sopranos would be worth analysing, but, of course, the main talking points are the viewer's cut-to-black finish and the ultimate fate of Tony Soprano.

Advertisement

In discussing the significance of the show, Edie Falco described the performance as trailblazing with its ability to change the lives of many people, including the actress herself. “I think all of ours in all kinds of ways”, she stated, emphasizing how the series can impact a reader in various and perennial ways.

Falco did also talk about some of the camera relationships focusing on James Gandolfini who played Tony Soprano and referred to it as being chemistry in a way; both she and Gandolfini come from Italian backgrounds and had some experience with the themes that the show deals with, so they did not need to try very hard to get into character. Being on the set together Falco openly compared their relationship to what is actually like being married, and stated that she in reality had never been this close to wedded life.

As part of the cast of The Sopranos for eight years from 1999 to 2007, she played the character Carmela Soprano with such enormous success that she was rewarded three Emmys and two Golden Globe awards. Her portrayal not only sealed her status as a television icon, but it also highlighted her nuance and richness as an actor exploring and portraying the gradual evolution of the character over the show’s lifespan.

Advertisement

Edie Falco's children haven't seen The Sopranos

While Edie Falco is nostalgic about being part of The Sopranos family, following an interview in March with PEOPLE her children: Anderson and Macy have never seen the show.

"They're so over it," she said. "They've never seen it. Either of them."

While Falco begged to differ, she said that perhaps one day her children could watch the show and perhaps, like it. However, she had to admit that at the moment, they have nothing particularly special seeing her acclaimed performance in Carmela Soprano’s show.

Intrinsic remarks are often heard of, where kids of famous actors may lack the passion of imitating their parents although the program may be socially significant or highly acclaimed.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Discredit People': Ashley Benson Shuts Down Ozempic Usage Claims; Says She Worked Hard To 'Body Back' After Pregnancy