Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi writes sweet note for wife Princess Beatrice as they celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Princess Beatrice today. Scroll down to see the sweet note he penned for the royal mom-to-be.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary! After a fairytale wedding on Saturday, July 17 last year at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary today. Taking to Instagram to mark the special occasion, Edoardo shared a romantic tribute to his wife, writing, "I can't believe it has been 1 year."

"Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love," the English property developer continued. "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

Along with the sweet caption, Edoardo also shared an adorable selfie of him and Princess Beatrice smiling from ear to ear. The photo featured the duo the lovebirds kept things casual and low-key with comfy clothes. Back in May, Buckingham Palace announced Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their first child together.

Back in June, Mozzi recently opened up about his late step-father and while talking about him, the soon to be father opened up about his unborn child. The millionaire property developer shared a number of photos of Christopher Shale to mark the 10th anniversary of his death, saying that being his stepson was the "greatest honour of his life". He explained how he wishes his stepdad got to meet his son Wolfie and the child he is expecting with Beatrice, the Queen's granddaughter.

He wrote: "Chrisdog, Pups, I can’t believe it has been 10 years. "Not a day goes by without me thinking of you and leaning on all the lessons you taught me. "You once said on my 18th birthday that being my stepfather was the greatest honour and privilege of your life. I echo this, being your stepson is the greatest honour of my life and I would never be standing here today without you. "I know how proud you would be of us all today and so wish you had got to meet your 3 and soon to be 4 Grandchildren.

