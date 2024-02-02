'Eh, Germs And People, And I Don't Want To...': Megan Trainer Reveals What Her Son Wants For His Upcoming Birthday

Meghan Trainor, the Grammy-winning pop sensation, hails from a musically inclined family that played a pivotal role in shaping her career. Born on December 22, 1993, in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Meghan's upbringing was immersed in a creative environment. Her father, Gary Trainor, was a music teacher, while her mother, Kelli Trainor, encouraged Meghan's artistic pursuits. In 2018, Meghan married actor Daryl Sabara, known for his role in Spy Kids. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riley, in February 2021 and second son, Barry on July 4, 2023. Recently, the pop sensation shared fun plans for Riley’s third birthday next month.

Meghan Trainor share son Riley’s wishes for 3rd birthday

Meghan Trainor is gearing up for her son Riley's upcoming third birthday and already has some exciting plans in the works. In an interview with People , the singer and mother of a boy shared insights into the celebration. She revealed, “Every time I want to try to plan something, I'm always like, 'Eh, germs and people, and I don't want to...He's not going to remember this one yet.’ But I do know that for a cake, he really wants it to be a car, a cake car."

She continued, “And it has to be specific. It has to be our white car that we have. So I am literally hiring this amazing cake creator to make our Rivian car into a cake."

Advertisement

Trainor told the outlet with a laugh, “I was like, 'What about Lightning McQueen car?' And he was like, 'No, white car.’”

ALSO READ: Meghan Trainor reveals suffering from PTSD after son's birth; Says 'I had to learn how traumatic it was'

Meghan Trainor opens up about her transition with two kids

Meghan Trainor, who celebrated the arrival of her second child, son Barry, six months ago alongside her husband Daryl Sabara, acknowledges that the transition to managing two kids aligns with the warnings she received.

"It turns out everyone was right," she confirms. “It's the same but doubled. And when you have two, there are no breaks as parents. With Riley, it was like, 'OK, I'll go get them, and you take a break.' Or, 'You go get them, and I'll take a break or I'll go shower,' moments like that."

She stated, “Right now it's like, 'Are you OK with both of them if I go pee?' There's a lot of hands on deck.” Meghan also admitted that things are a bit chaotic, fortunately, she has a lot of support. She said referring to her family, “My mom's over every day, so that's great. My manager's over all the time, which are extra hands. My brothers live with me. We do have a nanny, too, in the week with us. So there's a lot of hands on deck, but it still feels overwhelming somehow. I'm like, two of them. But I do want four."

Meghan Trainor says Nanit ‘changed our lives’

The singer has also found solace in Nanit (a parenting technology brand that provides monitoring solutions) as she claims has "changed our lives," enabling her to monitor her little ones even when she can't physically be present. Trainor collaborated with the company to curate a bundle featuring her preferred products, along with her book, Dear Future Mama.

Additionally, Trainor and her husband are set to host a complimentary Zoom call with Nanit, guiding others through their essential parenting tools.

“There's other brands like this, but I've tried them all, and they weren't consistent, and they didn't work as well as this one. And it's night and day when you have a device like this that works and is consistent and works on your phone so effortlessly. Especially when I'm working every single day, running around, I can see him no matter where I am. It's my life,” Trainor praises Nanit.

Advertisement

She also revealed that the one thing she loves about the device is that it helps to check her baby’s health stats. She said, “When your baby's moving, it literally tells you the oxygen levels. And I'm like, 'I'm a doctor, thank you!'"

Thankfully, as Meghan Trainor's two sons grow older, she doesn't have to fret about their ability to get along.

ALSO READ: What is Meghan Trainor’s net worth as of 2023? Exploring the wealth and fortune of All About That Bass singer