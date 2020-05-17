Eight Acoustic: IU raps BTS Suga aka Yoongi's rap in new, serene version & it is as beautiful as the OG

IU dropped an acoustic version of Eight on the occasion of her birthday where she rapped BTS singer Suga's portion as well.

After smashing national and international musical records, IU surprised fans on her birthday with a new version of her song Eight. The original song released a couple of weeks ago with BTS singer Suga rapping in one portion of the song. While the ARMY and K-Pop fans are streaming the song on various musical platforms, IU decided to bestow fans with the acoustic version of the song. The new version doesn't feature Yoongi but IU includes the Bangtan Boy by singing the rap he sings in the OG.

The acoustic version sees the talented singer dressed in a beautiful white ensemble, accompanied by three guitarists who help her recreate the magic of the song. Fans have showered the singer with love over the new version. At the time of reporting, the YouTube video of the song already boasts of 2.3 million views.

Sharing the new version with fans, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment revealed the singer has made two donations as part of her birthday celebrations. "May 16, in celebration of IU’s birthday, IU and UAENA [IU’s official fan club name] have shared warmth with the world. They say that due to how things are in society right now, the amount of help being given to those in need has reduced. Just like how IU and UAENA is mean to represent two entities who share the same heart, even when far apart. Let’s keep doing good things together. Have a happy day today," the agency wrote on Instagram.

Check out the song below:

Which version of the song did you like better? The OG or the acoustic? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS: V and Suga pose for an adorable selca after Taehyung revealed one of his songs left his father in tears

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×