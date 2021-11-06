Eight dead in 'mass casualty incident’ at Travis Scott Astroworld concert

A crowd crush on the first night of rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld event in Texas killed at least eight people and wounded hundreds more. Around 9:15 PM, a vast number of concertgoers at Houston's NRG Park rushed the stage, crushing those in front of it.

However, as per Deadline, Authorities now estimate that at least 23 individuals were brought to a hospital, including a 10-year-old. A total of 11 persons were believed to be in cardiac arrest. A field hospital on the site treated an estimated 300 patients. However, this was not the first time Astroworld experienced issues with crowd management. Three individuals were hurt in a rush outside the event in November 2019. According to local television sources, supporters started leaping over metal barriers and rushing toward the entrance minutes before the gates were set to open.

Social media was flooded with pictures of the commotion, which started at the admission gates and continued inside the musical venue. Authorities said a medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the eight individuals, who have not been named since their families have not been notified. People whose loved ones had gone missing were sent to the nearby Wyndham Hotel. Show producer Live Nation said it would allow investigators to review footage from the show. Travis Scott is currently cooperating with law-enforcement.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, hundreds of fans were spotted smashing over barriers at access gates while bypassing metal detectors and security personnel. Astroworld premiered in 2018, however it was discontinued in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's multi-day event sold an estimated 100,000 tickets.

