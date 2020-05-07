Eight: IU x Suga successfully topple Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce to claim the top spot on US iTunes Chart

Eight, which saw a collaboration between IU and BTS member Suga has claimed the top spot on the US iTunes Chart and is a first solo endeavour for both IU and Suga, to do so. Read below for more details.

Ever since it was announced that a collaboration was in the works between IU and BTS member Suga, UENA and ARMY were in a state of absolute unrest. Over time, we got several sneak-peeks at what to expect with some lucky fans also getting a chance to listen to the song before the rest of the world. The common consensus was that Eight was deeply emotional but now that the song has been officially released, along with the music video, 'emotional' would be an understatement.

Eight has, as one would expect, already been breaking chart records and it's not even been 24 hours! Domestically, Eight beats BTS' ON (lead single from Map of the Soul: 7) to break Melon's record for the most unique listeners within the first hour of its release with 199,327 users. ON had earlier claimed the top spot with 123,489 users. Eight has also successfully been able to topple Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce's Savage Remix as IU and Suga's collab claimed the #1 spot on the US iTunes Chart, after a constant back and forth. The song has topped the iTunes Top Songs Charts in at least 59 countries and counting.

Moreover, for IU and Suga, Eight claims their first #1 spot on the US iTunes Chart as solo artists with IU being the second female Korean soloist after Younha (who got the #1 spot for Winter Flower with BTS leader RM) to achieve the feat.

IU and Suga join PSY, J-Hope, RM, Younha, Jungkook and V as the only Korean solo-artists to reach #1 on the US iTunes Chart.

Congratulations to IU and Suga!

ALSO READ: IU x Suga Eight Music Video: K Pop singer releases her song with BTS Yoongi & it proves RM was right

What did you think of IU v Suga's Eight? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×