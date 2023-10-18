Eileen: Everything you need to know about Anne Hathaway's psychological thriller

Ottessa Moshfegh, a renowned author known for creating complex and sometimes repellent female characters, is bringing her distinct storytelling to the big screen with the adaptation of her debut novel, Eileen. The movie stars Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie, and it's set to captivate audiences with its enigmatic narrative and compelling performances.

Eileen: release date and cast

Eileen will make its limited theatrical debut on December 1, 2023, offering viewers a taste of its mysterious world. As excitement builds around the film, it will expand its release on December 8, 2023, ensuring a wider audience gets to experience it.

The stellar ensemble cast of Eileen features Anne Hathaway as Rebecca and Thomasin McKenzie as Eileen Dunlop. Hathaway portrays a pivotal character in the story, while McKenzie embodies the reserved yet complex titular character, Eileen. Their dynamic on-screen presence promises to be a highlight of the film.

Eileen: story plot and filmmakers

The story of Eileen revolves around its protagonist, a young woman working in a 1960s Massachusetts prison while living with her alcoholic ex-police officer father. Eileen's monotonous life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Dr. Rebecca, a prison psychologist. Dr. Rebecca's friendship offers a glimmer of excitement, but it also reveals hidden aspects of Eileen's character. As their connection deepens, Eileen becomes entangled in a web of secrecy and revelation.

The film adaptation explores themes of loneliness, desire, and complex human relationships. Ottessa Moshfegh, who co-wrote the script with her husband Luke Goebel, skillfully brings her novel's dark humor and intricate character study to the screen. The tension and anticipation steadily build, creating an atmosphere of unease throughout the story.

Eileen is directed by William Oldroyd, whose previous work includes the critically acclaimed film Lady Macbeth. Collaborating with Ottessa Moshfegh and a talented team of filmmakers, Oldroyd presents a visually compelling and thought-provoking narrative. The movie's distinctive storytelling approach promises a unique cinematic experience that pushes boundaries and challenges expectations.

Eileen: Watch the movie trailer

The movie's trailer was released on October 17, 2023, providing the public with a first look at the film's captivating story. Watch the trailer here:

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly see 'no harm' in joining Kris Jenner on The Kardashians

Eileen is set to be a captivating and thought-provoking film that delves into the complexity of its characters and offers a unique cinematic experience. With its talented cast and creative team, it's a movie that promises to leave a lasting impact on its audience.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake is trying 'not to concern himself' post-Britney Spears' BIG abortion disclosure