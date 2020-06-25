  1. Home
Eiza Gonzalez states 'I was pressured against my will' as she apologises for blackface

Eiza Gonzalez releases a statement apologizing for her blackface impressions in the past after receiving criticism. Read her full statement ahead.
Eiza Gonzalez expressed remorse and said “I apologize deeply for harming anyone.”Eiza Gonzalez expressed remorse and said “I apologize deeply for harming anyone.”
After pictures of the blackface actress resurfaced on social media this week, Eiza Gonzalez is expressing remorse. The pictures were taken when the From Dusk Till Dawnstar starred on the telenovela Lola, Érase Una Vez, which translates into Lola, Once Upon a Time, in 2007. However, the old pictures of the actress reappeared on Tuesday, when she and alleged boyfriend Timothée Chalamet were pictured vacationing in Mexico amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

 

Eiza Gonzalez, 30, has previously apologized for the offensive images, but in a statement to E! News she shared, "I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating. As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation. I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now."

 

She then addressed a picture she had taken in her traditional Geisha attire and makeup. "The other image in question comes from a trip I made to Japan. According to my host, dressing up in their traditional clothing and makeup is considered an intercultural exchange," she explained. "It's seen as an appreciation of their culture, but I understand that this calls for a dialog about contemporary cultural appropriation out of context."

 

Gonzalez added, "As a Mexican woman and as an immigrant, I have experienced bigotry and discrimination in my life and career. I would never deliberately engage in something that I knew would cause harm or discomfort to another person. More than apology gestures, it is my duty to educate myself and use my voice to speak up for others. Again, I apologize deeply for harming anyone."

 

ALSO READ: Jimmy Kimmel APOLOGISES to everyone he “hurt or offended” with his blackface impressions amidst backlash

 

Eiza is just one of a handful of public figures apologizing for blackface-dressed photos of themselves. Others include Jimmy Kimmel, Howard Stern, Tina Fey, among others, who produced 30 Rock episodes with blackface.

Credits :Getty ImagesE News

