Elemental: Does the animated rom-com drama film by Disney have a post-credits scene? Here's everything we know

American animated rom-com drama film Elemental has been a highly anticipated film ever since Disney released its teaser. The visuals and concept of the Pixar production intrigued fans and they have been waiting ever since to experience it. Questions about whether there are any post-credits scenes in the film is another debate. Keep reading to find out the truth.

Does Elemental have any post-credits scenes?

Post-credits scenes have become a trend of teasing sequels, leaving easter eggs, and dropping surprises on the audience about what to potentially expect in the future. Elemental does not have a post-credits scene but as the credits roll, Steal the Show, an original song from Lauv is played. Additionally, the director of the film Peter Sohn has also included a dedication to his parents towards the end of the film and it adds a personal touch to Elemental.

Elemental revolves around Ember Lumen, a feisty fire element, and Wade Ripple, a sappy water element, who live in Element City, a place where fire, water, land, and air elements all live together. Ember's parents, Bernie and Cinder Lumen are immigrants and were inspired by Sohn's own immigrant Sohn's immigrant parents who moved to New York from Korea in the 1960s. Thus, the dedication acts as a special acknowledgment to the couple who helped inspire Ember's parents. Ember and Wde fall in love despite having so many differences.

Elemental release date and cast

Elemental is all set for release on June 16, 2023, and features a wide cast of voice actors. Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie have given their voices to Ember and Wade. Other than the two leads, Ronnie del Carmen voices Ember's father Bernie, Shila Ommi voices Ember's mother Cinder, Wendi McLendon-Covey voices Wade's boss Gale, Catherine O'Hara voices Wade’s mom Brook, Mason Wertheimer voices Ember’s earth neighbor Clod, and Joe Pera has provided his vocals for city bureaucrat Fern in the upcoming Disney film.

Elemental showcases Ember venturing out of her comfort zone to explore the world of Element City. The trailer says that the air elements "usually have their head in the clouds" while the earth elements "can be a little seedy." Water elements are "always getting into something" and fire elements "run a little hot." Ember has never left Fire Town as she was told elements are not supposed to mix. Wade asks Ember, "Why does anyone get to tell you what you can do in your life?" and leads her on an adventure beyond her element's town.

