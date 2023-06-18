Elemental Ending Explained: What happened to Wade and Ember at the end? Find out

Elemental, a computer-animated rom-com drama film is directed by Peter Sohn. It revolves around two residents of Element City, Ember Lumen and Wade Ripple. The ending of Elemental is full of emotion and a sequel setup.

Wade and Ember's main conflicts in Elemental revolve around stopping the water from coming to Fire City. It keeps bursting fireplace pipes and they try to keep their interactions a secret from Ember's family. These two plots come to a head when their makeshift solution to the water problem backfires and Ember's father Bernie learns that she is seeing a water person.

What happened to Wade and Ember at the end of Elemental?

The above two plots lead to a dramatic climax where Fire City and the Lumen family legacy are endangered. Ember and Wade come to a position where they try to save the town and each other. A huge flood comes for the Fire City after the glass barrier that was holding back overflow water breaks. This causes huge damage to those who do not take safety precautions. The water comes for The Fireplace which puts Ember in a position where she tries to protect the shop and her family’s blue flame. Meanwhile, Wade helps Ember transfer the blue flame to a lamp to keep it burning.

The only negative side to Wade's heroics was that it unfortunately trapped him and Ember in a small room with little circulation with no means of escape. This means the heat from Ember quickly heats up the space making Wade to evaporate. On the other hand, the positive side is that Ember finally feels responsible for helping save Wade from the fact that he has died for good which allows Wade and Ember to finally be together to express their feelings. The ending of Elemental shows them kissing, marking a significant turning point in their relationship that allows them to embark on new adventures in each other's lives.

Story of Elemental

For the unversed, The story of Elemental centers on Ember, a hot-headed Fire person who grows up hoping to take over her father's shop, and how her life and perspective on herself change after meeting Wade, a passionate Water man who works as a town inspector to encounter an opportunity. As a result, Ember and Wade form a sudden connection and relationship.

