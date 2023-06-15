Elemental is a 'story about relationships'; Producer Denise Ream talks about inspiration behind the movie

Pixar Animation Studios has built yet another visually mesmerizing world for their upcoming movie ‘Elemental.’ The movie narrates the story of two totally opposite elements Ember, a fire element, and Wade, a water element. Producer Denise Ream spoke about the theme and inspiration of the movie while saying that it is a “story about relationships.”

Producer Denise Ream talks about the inspiration behind Elemental

Denise Ream has produced Academy Award-winning films like Cars 2, Up, and The Good Dinosaur and has worked on Elemental. Ahead of the release of the animated movie, Denise revealed how the movie came to be and what the inspiration behind it was. She revealed that more than 100 first and second-generation immigrants from Pixar came together in the making of this film. The filmmakers spoke to all these immigrants about their experiences growing up. The movie’s crew included a diasporic mix of creators and filmmakers that helped in portraying diversity in a world of elements that are so different from one another.

Denise spoke about the emotional stories that helped shape the movie. She revealed, “It’s a story about relationships—between Fire and Water, between parents and their kids, and between all of us and our neighbours who might not look like us. It’s part comedy, part family journey, and part culture clash.”

Producer Ream further explained how emotional people’s journeys were to reach where they were at the present. She elaborated, “Most of us, wherever we are, come from somewhere else. There were so many emotional stories about what people went through to come here—their families’ experiences. I don’t think you can really explain the impact of something like that on a story.”

About Pixar’s Elemental

Elemental is the 26th film from Pixar Animation Studios. The movie is about Wade and Fire, who are nothing alike but come together for a journey of exploration and challenging your inner element. Elemental received an immense amount of recognition at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The film is based in Element City, where one rule trumps all, “Elements do not mix.” The story follows Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow kind of guy, and the fiery Ember. The pair decide to break the rule and mingle after all. Elemental is set to premiere in Indian theatres on June 23, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Elemental Trailer: Fire and Water get a subway meet cute in Pixar's new vibrant tale